Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Up 85.7% in June

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

