Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Casper has a market cap of $443.48 million and $2.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,833,687,218 coins and its circulating supply is 11,145,940,841 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,832,092,492 with 11,144,438,797 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03946123 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,378,583.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.