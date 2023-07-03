Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 468,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,145,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

