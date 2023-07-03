Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,299 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Affirm comprises approximately 1.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Affirm by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,019,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 482,759 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $16.40. 3,559,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,235,760. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

