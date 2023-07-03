Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,792 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

