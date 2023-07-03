Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 943 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,413,392 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

