Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

PANW stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $253.93. 576,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $194.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $256.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

