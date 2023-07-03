Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,200,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $102.94 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,467. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.