Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.84. 227,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

