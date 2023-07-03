Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.49 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $136.89 million and $8.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

