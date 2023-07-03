Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.30

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 21327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 402,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 146,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

