Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.89. The firm has a market cap of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9337838 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

