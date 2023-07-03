Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 692,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,832,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chegg by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chegg by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

