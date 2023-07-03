China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

