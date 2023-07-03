ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

