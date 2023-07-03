Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 136,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,363,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.