Citigroup Upgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $169.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

