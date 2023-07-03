Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLAR. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

