Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 97 at Jefferies Financial Group

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 102 ($1.30) to GBX 97 ($1.23) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Price Performance

CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.