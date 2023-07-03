Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:UTF traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 178,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $556,000.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
