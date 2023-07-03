Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCSA opened at $41.02 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

