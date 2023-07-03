Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. 548,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.