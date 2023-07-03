Conflux Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $610.77 million and approximately $71.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,679.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00368737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00969918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00551407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00066224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00160521 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,621,110 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,390,884.7096543 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20100861 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $92,242,924.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

