Contrasting Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $169.04 million 2.74 $80.20 million $1.38 6.58 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

13.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 24.28% 10.37% 0.89% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.20%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats University Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

