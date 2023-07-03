Contrasting Urbana (UBAAF) and Its Peers

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Urbana to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Urbana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Urbana and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

Profitability

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.50%. Given Urbana’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Urbana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 1,361.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urbana and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 9.87 Urbana Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million -4.67

Urbana’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Urbana peers beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

