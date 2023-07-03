Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,375,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 1,413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.8 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSDF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
