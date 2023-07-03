Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Cut by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,927,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.6 %

CPRT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,791. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.