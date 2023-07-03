Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.47. 355,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,848. The stock has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.09 and a 200 day moving average of $494.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.