Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 57,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 301,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $831,706. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

