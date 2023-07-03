Covenant Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.74 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $21.74 million and $134,598.14 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

