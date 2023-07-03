Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.06

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 19976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $578.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.