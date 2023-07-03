Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.