Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $144.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

