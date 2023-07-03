Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

