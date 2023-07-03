Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

