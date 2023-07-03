Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

