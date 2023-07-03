Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

