Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,402 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

