Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.