Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,963 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.