Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lion Electric by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 2.06. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Lion Electric

(Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.