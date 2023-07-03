Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 12.1% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. 71,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,205. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

