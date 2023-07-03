Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.71. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Featured Articles

