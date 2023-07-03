Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 601,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,249,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Specifically, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,943,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,943,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,302,309 shares of company stock worth $37,109,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

