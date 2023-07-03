Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 828,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,099. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.