Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in June

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 2,894,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

