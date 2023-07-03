Critical Analysis: Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) versus mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) and mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 0 4 37 0 2.90 mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $236.37, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. mdf commerce has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%. Given mdf commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe mdf commerce is more favorable than Palo Alto Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $5.50 billion 14.21 -$267.00 million $0.63 405.58 mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A $0.88 2.88

mdf commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks. mdf commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks 3.32% 50.01% 2.57% mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats mdf commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall; and DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and cyber security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

