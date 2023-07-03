Critical Comparison: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) & BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A -997.24% -92.84% Aadi Bioscience -329.56% -40.49% -34.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BriaCell Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BriaCell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.41%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.18%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.84 million ($2.17) -2.96 Aadi Bioscience $15.22 million 10.98 -$60.51 million ($2.64) -2.59

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aadi Bioscience. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test that determines the patients' HLA types. It has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to conduct preclinical studies to develop and test Bria-OTS cellular immunotherapy as a treatment for cancer. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

