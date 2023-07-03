Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0570

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $9.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

