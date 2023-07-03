Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Data I/O Stock Up 3.5 %

DAIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 4,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

